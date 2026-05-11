AIADMK stands divided over support to TVK, some MLAs want EPS to step down

Chennai: The recent election drubbing has resulted in an internal rift in the AIADMK, with the MLAs divided over extending support to the ruling TVK in Tamil Nadu, while signs of revolt against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami were also visible.

Having contested 167 out of 234 constituencies, the party was able to secure only 47 seats.

In the wake of the poll results, a series of MLA meetings chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were held.

According to AIADMK sources, while one section of the party strongly opposed extending support to the TVK in government formation, another faction advocated providing outside support to the Vijay-led party.

A few MLAs also demanded that Edappadi K Palaniswami step down following the party’s poor electoral performance.

Several senior leaders and former ministers, including C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, along with their supporting MLAs, skipped the meetings chaired by Palaniswami.

Party insiders said Shanmugam, Velumani and their supporters have shown interest in backing the TVK.

“There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK,” said former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy.

He further said that Palaniswami should “voluntarily step down” from the party’s top post so that it can reunite and face the next election.

Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan said misunderstandings among the AIADMK leaders should be resolved through dialogue and unity.

“I feel till now the party is united since all the AIADMK MLAs were sitting together in the Assembly. The senior leaders of the AIADMK must ensure that there is no split in the party.”