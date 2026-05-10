Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveils free power, women’s safety, anti-drug schemes

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Sunday introduced three schemes related to electricity, women’s safety and drug eradication as part of his poll promises.

Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu after his party, TVK, won the April 23 Assembly polls and secured outside support to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

After assuming office, Vijay signed a government order providing 200 free units of electricity to domestic consumers who use up to 500 units per two-month billing cycle.

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To instil confidence among women and enhance their safety, a ‘Singa Pen Special Action Force’ equipped with adequate personnel and state-of-the-art facilities will be established across the state.

‘Singa Pen’ literally means ‘lioness’, but is commonly used to describe a brave woman.

A state government release said the initiative would enable swift and appropriate action on complaints related to women’s safety.

Similarly, to curb drug-related crimes in Tamil Nadu and take stringent action against offenders, a total of 65 ‘Anti-Narcotic Task Force’ units will be established.

One unit will be set up in each district, while the remaining units will be established in police districts across nine major cities in the state.