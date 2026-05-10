I will be the only power centre in Tamil Nadu, says CM Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday said he will be the sole “power centre” in his government, and sought to identify himself as a commoner from humble origins.

Vijay said he was well aware of poverty and hunger as he was born the son of an ordinary assistant film director who aspired to win in cinema by working hard.

In his maiden speech, the CM assured that there will be only one power centre in his regime, and that will be only him.

“There is only one centre here, the centre under my leadership. A centre on this side, a power centre on that side, another power center there – none of that exists, I’m telling you right now,” he said.

Further, he said, “I do not hail from any royal lineage, I am like you, and I am like one among you, one among your family,” he said, adding he was rather feeling like one of them, their son or brother.

Apparently, he was underscoring that he did not have the backing of any big, established political family.

Vijay was sworn in as CM of Tamil Nadu after his party TVK won the April 23 polls and clinched outside support to cross the 118 majority mark.

Since the people too felt that Vijay was one among them, they gave him the top position in cinema and now, when he entered politics to repay the debt of gratitude to the people, they accepted his leadership with love and gave their unwavering support.

Vijay said that in his political journey, he and his supporters endured many difficulties and humiliations throughout. Thanking the people for standing with him through hardships and insults, he said he too was an ordinary man living a normal life and not an angel.

“As I have said before, I will not deceive you by making false promises,” he said and added that he had confidence of achieving even pretty difficult tasks with the support of crores of people.

“I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden.” He said his party-led government was taking over the responsibility only under such a situation.

His idea was to assess the current state of affairs thoroughly and then release a White Paper, striving for a transparent government and then proceed forward.

Also Read Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, first order of business is free electricty

Vijay assured that he would be transparent and open

“You have placed such a big responsibility on my hands. At the same time, I request you to give me some time as well. In a step-by-step manner, I will try to fulfil everything that I have assured. I will fulfil my assurances. At the same time, if you give me some time, it will be helpful and cooperative for me. This is your regime.”

The chief minister assured that he would be strict on women’s safety. “From today itself, I will take all the necessary steps and efforts to control the drug culture. It is the responsibility of our government to protect our children from it. Similarly, I will ensure upholding law and order and assure protection for everyone.”

Even those who humiliated him, those who caused him trouble, “they are also my people, are not they,” he asked. Whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are my people. “Are not they?”

He said his primary focus would be on ensuring basic amenities infrastructure covering education, PDS system-ration, medicine, drinking water, road and bus facilities.

“As I have said before, I will not touch even a single paisa from the people’s money. It is not necessary for me either, and you know that very well. Vijay will not indulge in delinquency and will also not allow others to do it. It may be anyone, including those with me in my government, I will not allow.”

If anyone had such a thought of indulging in misdeeds, they must erase such thoughts.

Women, youth, farmers, government employees, teachers, working people, fishermen – everyone will be taken care of under the TVK government.