SC/ST organisations ask KCR to rename Hyderabad after Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The All India Confederation of SC /ST organisations here has requested Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar (KCR) to rename Hyderabad district after Dr B.R Ambedkar.

According a letter dated March 30, the All India Confederation of SC /ST from Telangana asked KCR to change the name of the capital district in Telangana to Ambedkar Hyderabad.

The organisation also gave historic reasons for considering their request of changing the name of the capital. For example, it said Dr BR Ambedkar, who India’s constitution, got India’s first doctor literature degree from the Osmania University of Hyderabad. Ambedkar had also also suggested Hyderabad to become the second capital of India and so on.

It is humbly requested to CM of state to name Hyderabad district to Ambedkar Hyderabad district on the occasion of 132 birth anniversary celebration and inauguration of world tallest statue of Ambedkar to be held on 14 April 2023,” the release said.

The 45-foot wide and 125-foot long Dr B R Ambedkar statue will be inaugurated on April 14 in honour of Ambedkar Jayanti by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)