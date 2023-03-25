Hyderabad: KCR to unveil Ambedkar statue on April 14

The 45-foot wide and 125-foot long statue is being constructed along the Tank Bund PV Marg Necklace Road route.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2023 9:25 pm IST
Statue of Dr B R Ambedkar
Statue of Dr B R Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The 45-foot wide and 125-foot long Dr. B R Ambedkar statue will be inaugurated on April 14 in honour of Ambedkar Jayanti by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The statue is being constructed along the Tank Bund PV Marg Necklace Road route. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari inspected the ongoing construction works on Saturday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Tallest Ambedkar statue to be inaugurated on April 14 2023

Santhi Kumari reviewed the status of the projects with engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy and highways and buildings secretary Srinivasa Raju. She asked them to complete the projects by April 10. The chief secretary looked over the 100-seat amphitheater that is being constructed at the base of the statue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2023 9:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button