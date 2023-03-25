Hyderabad: KCR to unveil Ambedkar statue on April 14

Hyderabad: The 45-foot wide and 125-foot long Dr. B R Ambedkar statue will be inaugurated on April 14 in honour of Ambedkar Jayanti by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The statue is being constructed along the Tank Bund PV Marg Necklace Road route. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari inspected the ongoing construction works on Saturday.
Santhi Kumari reviewed the status of the projects with engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy and highways and buildings secretary Srinivasa Raju. She asked them to complete the projects by April 10. The chief secretary looked over the 100-seat amphitheater that is being constructed at the base of the statue.