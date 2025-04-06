AICC advises Telangana govt to tread carefully on 400-acre land issue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid growing protests by students and other groups, AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan has asked the state government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders about the 400-acre 400-acre land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad.

The committee of ministers comprises Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both alumni of UoH, and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy which is tasked to hold discussions with the UoH executive committee, civil society groups, and others met Natarajan, who arrived here on Saturday.

“She (Natarajan) said the government should also listen to their (students and others) objections. And wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the land issue too. We will hold consultations with all stakeholders and we should give patient hearing,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Natarajan is expected to meet some civil society groups also on the issue.

The Congress leader said the Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to the state government and the present dispensation fought in the courts and retained it.

UoH sources told PTI that some student groups and some employees of the varsity are likely to meet Natarajan on Sunday.

When contacted, UoH Students’ Union President Umesh Ambedkar said there has been no official invitation from the committee of ministers for talks.

The Telangana government’s plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students’ Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400-acre stretch belongs to the varsity while the state government asserts that the land is under its possession and allocated nearly equivalent space to the UoH near its campus in lieu of the Kancha Gachibowli land long ago.

The Cyberabad Police on April 4 imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli, citing the prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquillity.