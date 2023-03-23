AICTE lifts ban on new engineering colleges

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the “All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) lifted the ban on the new engineering and technology colleges imposed in 2019.

The technical education regulator had imposed a two-year ban on new engineering institutes from the academic year 2020-21 due to a declining number of admissions in the course.

The authorities have now decided to lift the moratorium after taking into consideration an increase in admissions. Henceforth, any interested non-profit society or company can now build new technical institutions which will offer engineering and technology programmes across India.

Following the decision, new establishments can enrol in one or more programmes. However, in engineering and technology, at least three main branches must be opted for and intake shall be subject to this factor. The Electronics and Telecommunications programme has also been included as a new core branch.

The clause says that a new course could only be offered if more than 50 percent of the total enrollment in the previous year has been deleted.

Another major change, the AICTE has brought in was enhancing the maximum number of approved students in engineering and technology programs from 300 to 360, and increasing the number of approved students in computer applications, ie: MCA, from 180 to 300.

All of the apex technical body’s regional offices have been closed, and the approval process will now be done online through the New Delhi headquarters.