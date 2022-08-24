AIFF hopeful FIFA can lift ban on India in the coming days

New Delhi: Despite the turmoil in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), it is hopeful the international football federation (FIFA) could lift the ban from India in the coming days and clear the path for the hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled from October 11 in the country.

Sources in the know of things said India has already complied with FIFA’s constitution and removed “third-party interference” that would be vital for the world body to lift the ban.

“After the Supreme Court dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and handed the daily administration to the erstwhile officials of AIFF, FIFA could lift the ban on Indian football in coming days,” sources said. “See, we have done everything possible to get the ban lifted and are now hoping for the best,” said a source.

He said the ticket sales for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup are still on and FIFA has not stopped ticket sales on its official website. “It indicates we are very much in the right direction to hosting the prestigious tournament,” he reasoned.

After the Supreme Court modified its decisions regarding the CoA and brought forward the election schedule by a week, the Acting General Secretary of AIFF, Sunando Dhar, wrote a letter to Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, requesting the organisation to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

In the letter, Dhar, while providing an update on the litigation before the Supreme Court mentioned that the AIFF now has full charge of the daily affairs.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar said in the letter.

“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for the lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that an order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India,” the letter further stated.

The AIFF put out information regarding the letter on its official website on Tuesday.