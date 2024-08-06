AIIMS Bibinagar docs conduct ear reconstruction surgery for boy with rare condition

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old boy from Mangalgiri, Vijayawada, born with microtia—a congenital condition characterized by the absence or underdevelopment of one or both ears—recently underwent a groundbreaking surgery to create a new ear using cartilage from his own rib cage.

Microtia affects approximately 1 in 8,000 children, and in this case, the boy had partial hearing in his underdeveloped ear.

After being turned away by multiple hospitals, the family sought assistance from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar, where a team of doctors performed the surgery about a week ago.

Dr. Mula Rohit Babu, an assistant professor in the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, explained that the initial procedure involved sculpting the cartilage into the shape of an ear.

A subsequent operation is planned to create an ear canal to enhance hearing and address any necessary cosmetic adjustments.

The complex surgery took six hours to complete, highlighting the intricate nature of reconstructive procedures for microtia patients.

Dr. Babu further elaborated on the psychological impact of microtia, stating that patients often experience trauma and low self-esteem due to their condition.

However, plastic surgery offers a solution by creating an ear using the patient’s own bone cartilage.

This approach has significant advantages over silicone implants, which are prone to complications such as infection and tissue rejection, leading to the expulsion of the implant from the body. By utilizing the patient’s own cartilage, the chances of successful reconstruction are greatly increased, providing a more natural and durable outcome for the patient.