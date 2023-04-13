AILC: Pan-India organization of lawyers to facilitate legal help to victims

All India Practising Lawyers Council (AILC) is a pan-India organization of lawyers, registered in 2020 as an NGO, to facilitate legal help to victims. AILC aims to provide legal aid at all levels of defence to the victimized and oppressed people of India, starting from the investigation level. It also aims to provide legal aid in the prosecution of individuals or organizations making hateful, provocative, or violent statements, acts publications, or broadcastings.

The organization also aims to provide legal help to individuals who have unfortunately fallen victim to fake prosecution after discharge or acquittal by filing cases for malicious prosecution, as well as seeking compensation for damages. Additionally, AILC strives to acquire overall discipline and empowerment of the legal fraternity and provide justice at large. It aims to maintain a respectful relationship between the bar and the bench.

Like-minded practicing lawyers formed organization

AILC was formed at the invitation of like-minded practicing lawyers who called a convention in 2020. Advocate Sharfuddin Ahmed is the national secretary-general, and Advocates Santosh Laxman Jadhav, Bhupendra D. Nishad, Huma Yunus, and Raja Mohammad are national vice presidents. Advocate PK Ibrahim is the national treasurer.

The state committees of AILC have been formed in Kerala, Jharkhand, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka. In 2021, AILC Bengal was formed, and on July 23, 2022, the state committee of AILC Gujarat was formed.

AILC delegations have visited various places and prepared reports. In 2021, a delegation of AILC led by Advocate Sharfuddin Ahmad visited the residents of three Muslims who were killed by a Hindu mob in Samastipur district of Bihar. The purpose of the visit was to study and analyze the aftermath and effects of the communal engineering of Sangh on the Muslim population. The Hindu mob killed three persons, one woman, and two men on June 21 in Adharpur area of Samastipur district.

In 2022, AILC released a fact-finding report after a two-member team visited Malegaon to assess the ground reality after the protest that took place on November 12, 2021. The protest was called in a form to put the shutters down against communal violence of Tripura as well as the hateful and violence-provoking speeches and actions committed targeting Muslims, Christians, and other vulnerable people allegedly by known and indoctrinated goons forming groups across the country with impunity.

Delegations of AILC visited several spots of violence

The teams and delegations of AILC have visited several spots of violence to collect information on facts with the purpose of providing legal help in the investigation and prosecution. Some of the places where they visited are

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): The family of Sameer who was killed by the Hindutva extremists to terrorize the whole Muslim community of the region.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ashraf was mowed down by running over a car and AILC has opposed the bail application of the accused person, pending in Allahabad High Court.

Bangarmau (Unnao): A 19-year-old boy was killed by a policeman in broad daylight.

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A 20-year-old boy was picked alleging his involvement in elopement of a girl and died in police custody.

AILC is committed to its vision and mission and aims to provide legal help to victims across India.