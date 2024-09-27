AIMIM backs proposal to ban DJs during Hyderabad’s religious processions

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expressed support for Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand’s proposal to ban the use of fireworks and DJs during religious processions in the city.

AIMIM General Secretary and former MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri confirmed his party’s backing of the initiative following a meeting organized by the Police Commissioner on Thursday.

AIMIM supports police proposal

Speaking on behalf of the party, Quadri stated that AIMIM is in full agreement with the proposal, emphasizing the importance of regulating these activities.

The meeting, attended by public representatives, police officials, and organizers of religious processions, highlighted the challenges posed by uncontrolled use of loud DJs and firecrackers during such processions in Hyderabad.

Public safety concerns raised

During the meeting, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand explained the numerous difficulties caused by the excessive use of DJs and fireworks. He noted that the extremely high sound volumes disrupt police communication systems, hampering their ability to maintain order during processions. Additionally, the unchecked use of fireworks poses significant risks, not only to public safety but also to the smooth functioning of government departments.

He further pointed out that the loud DJ systems have been contributing to severe health problems among the general public, particularly in densely populated areas. He reiterated that legal action will be taken against individuals or groups who violate the ban once it is implemented.

Mixed reactions to proposal to ban DJs in Hyderabad’s religious processions

While AIMIM has thrown its support behind the proposed ban, there has been some opposition. Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed his dissent, stating that Hindus will continue to use DJ systems during festivals as they have done for years.

He emphasized that such practices are a traditional part of many Hindu festivals and should not be interfered with.

As the debate continues, the proposal to regulate the use of DJ systems and fireworks during religious processions remains a topic of significant discussion in Hyderabad.