AIMIM may expand into rural areas of Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to contest elections in rural areas of Telangana.

According to a report published in TOI, the party may participate in the rural areas of the state in the upcoming panchayat elections.

AIMIM has never contested panchayat polls in Telangana

So far, the party has never contested in the panchayat polls in the state.

However, during past panchayat elections, it has extended support to candidates from various parties to ensure that Muslim votes are not divided.

The report quoted sources saying that AIMIM may contest from Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam, and other areas in Telangana.

Party’s representatives in the state

In Telangana, the party has seven MLAs, two MLCs, and 44 GHMC corporators.

The party also has a presence in the legislative assemblies of other states.

In the Bihar legislative assembly, it has one member, whereas in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, it has two members.

It remains to be seen whether AIMIM will expand into rural Telangana in the upcoming panchayat polls.