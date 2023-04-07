AIMIM Bihar chief stopped from visiting Ram Navami violence-hit areas

Days after of Ram Navami communal clashes in Bihar Sharif, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) group led by its Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman tried to visit the violence-hit area in Bihar Sharif on Thursday, was stopped by Bihar authorities.

While taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, AIMIM’s sole MLA Iman alleged that the CM of Bihar has used Nalanda District Administration for stopping them from visiting Bihar Sharif.

“Earlier same DM Nalanda had given permission to visit Bihar Sharif. We will continue to raise our voices for minorities and weaker sections. Mr Nitish Kumar is busy in Iftaar Party but no time to visit Bihar Sharif,” he alleged.

Iman also alleged that he was halted earlier too when he wanted to visit the violence-hit city to take stock of the situation there.

“On April 4, I informed DM about my visit to Bihar Sharif and he responded that the authorities are controlling the situation and asked me to come later. When I questioned about the visits of BJP, Congress and other party leaders then why I am not allowed to visit there, he told me that they had come to meet me,” he said.

He went on to say, “I asked DM what compensation has been decided for those whose homes have been burnt down “

On Wednesday, before visiting Bihar Sharif, Iman attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his previous connection with BJP.

“Our honourable CM Nitish Kumar is the feeder of all rioters in Bihar because they are associated with BJP,” Iman alleged.

Earlier on Tuesday at a press conference, Owaisi condemned the anti-muslim flare-up during the Ram Navami festivities in Bihar AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government and alleged the CM of Bihar has no remorse over the fatal communal clashes.

Owaisi termed the episode of Bihar Sharif a complete failure of the state government and alleged they failed to take appropriate action to stop the violence despite knowing such situations might rise.

“Whenever there is violence in a state, the accountability falls on the state government. Mosque and Madrasa Azizia in Bihar Sharif were burnt down, and shops, vehicles, and homes belonging to Muslims were targeted,” Owaisi said.

“This clearly shows that there is a big plot behind it. Nitish and Tejaswi’s governments knew Nalanda is a communally sensitive district, yet violence erupted there. He (Nitish Kumar) has no remorse, yesterday he even attended an iftar party,” he added.

However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rejected BJP and AIMIM’s allegations of administration failure in the recent communal violence.

Nitish Kumar claimed that the communal disturbances at both places were cleverly plotted by some people.

While making a veiled attack on Union home minister Amit Shah, he said, in one place where he (Shah) had to visit, the clashes were deliberately orchestrated. The other place is Bihar Sharif. The type of mischief they planned in Bihar Sharif, it all will be exposed after a few days.”

Nitish stated that Shah cancelled his visit to Sasaram which was scheduled for Sunday to address a rally in honour of Mauryan emperor Ashoka.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting over the violence in Sarsaram and Bihar Sharif.

He directed state police to be vigilant and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

During the Ram Navami festival, in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif, one person died and several others were injured after fatal communal clashes broke out. Sarsaram town of Rohatas district also witnessed a blast in which six people were injured.

On Sunday, Nalanda police stated that more than 75 people were arrested in raids after the clashes.