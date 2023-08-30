AIMIM, BJP cheated Hyderabad’s Old City, will set new agenda: Cong

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sameer Waliullah on Wednesday announced that a committee has initiated the process to prepare a declaration for the Old City of Hyderabad covering various issues.

Sameer Waliullah made the announcement at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, along with TPCC vice president & Hyderabad incharge Pushpa Leela, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, and other leaders.

He said that the Congress party has gained a lot of strength in the Old City of Hyderabad in recent years.

“Unlike in the past, when the party used to struggle to find candidates for the Assembly elections, this time there has been a huge rush of candidates from the Old City. More than 50 applications have been received from Charminar, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, and Malakpet constituencies. There is a lot of competition for the party ticket and all the aspirants are strong,” he said.

Sameer Waliullah said that the Assembly elections in the Old City would be different from the past. He said that the Congress party would force all political parties to discuss public issues.

Also Read Telangana: Cong vows to address concerns of minorities with its declaration

He said that despite AIMIM winning the Assembly elections from the Old City in 1969, and the BJP winning the Goshamahal seat, leaders of both the parties “survived by delivering hate speeches and they never displayed any seriousness in resolving the problems being faced by the people.”

“The Congress party has decided to set a new agenda for the Old City in the coming Assembly elections. We will come up with promises to resolve the problems of illiteracy, unemployment, lack of development, civic amenities, public health, rising crime rate, housing for the poor, police harassment, Metro Rail for the Old City, and the menace of illegal financiers and other issues,” he said.

Sameer Waliullah informed that the Hyderabad DCC leaders would meet various NGOs, youth, social workers, and other stakeholders.

“They will also collect public opinion on problems and their possible solutions through social media platforms. A dedicated WhatsApp number and email ID will be given to receive suggestions from the general public. He said that the suggestions would be compiled, filtered, and shortlisted for inclusion in the declaration for the Old City of Hyderabad,” he stated.

“Three generations of people of Old City have faced discrimination, neglect, and lack of development. The young generation should support the Congress party if they want their lives to change for the better,” he appealed.