AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi calls Khargone violence a war-crime

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Madhya Pradesh (MP) government over the recent Khargone violence wherein Muslim homes were set ablaze and demolished.

Owaisi said that the state is complicit in violence against Muslim minorities, where he compared their actions to war crimes on civilians as per the Geneva Convention.

He said, “this is clearly a state complicit violence and grave violation of the Geneva Convention. Under what law the govt of Madhya Pradesh has demolished houses of the Muslim community?. It clearly shows CM’s biased attitude towards Muslim minority.

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

Background of the Khargone violence:

On the orders of MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – led government demolished Muslim-owned houses in the Mohan Talkies region at Khargone. The incident occurred during a Ram Navami procession in the city.

The Geneva Conventions are a set of four treaties and three supplemental protocols that define international legal standards for humanitarian treatment of civilians during wartime.