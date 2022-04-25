AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hints at party expansion

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the party will expand its base and gain significance in national politics.

The Hyderabad MP said that AIMIM was not contesting elections to favour other parties.

Speaking of the party’s gradual expansion Owaisi said, “Ours is a political party and the flag is flying high not only in the Deccan region, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.”

“Unperturbed by allegations, AIMIM will continue to expand its political base in the country. We may not have won a single seat in UP Assembly elections, but we will in future,” he added.

Addressing a gathering of party MLAs at Dar-us-Salam, Owaisi said, “It is our responsibility to work harder to continue to maintain peace in the city by spreading the message of love, communal harmony, and development.”