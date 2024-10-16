AIMIM chief Owaisi testifies in Hapur court in 2022 attack case

Hapur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeared in a court here on Wednesday to give his statement in connection with an attack on his convoy at the Pilkhuwa toll plaza two years ago.

The incident occurred on February 3, 2022, when accused Sachin Sharma and Shubham opened fire on Owaisi’s car while he was travelling to Delhi. The AIMIM leader had escaped unhurt. Both suspects have since been released on bail.

On Wednesday, Owaisi, the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, appeared in the court of Additional District Judge amid tight security to give his testimony.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Pilkhua Police Station Munish Pratap, said that the MP might return on Thursday as the court proceedings were not yet complete.