AIMIM declares support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslilmeen (AIMIM) has decided to extend support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This was announced by AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

He said AIMIM’s Tamil Nadu unit president T. S. Vakeel Ahmed and other leaders met AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, who gave an assurance that his party will not have an electoral alliance with the BJP even in future.

“He has assured us that AIADMK will oppose CAA, NPR and NRC that is why our party AIMIM has entered into an electoral alliance with the AIADMK,” Owaisi said in a video message.

Owaisi, whose party is not part of either the NDA or INDIA alliance, appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise their vote in favour of AIADMK wherever it has fielded its candidates.

Owaisi said he wanted to visit Tamil Nadu and meet people and AIADMK leadership but he was unable to do so as he was busy with the campaign for his party candidates in other states.

AIADMK, which snapped ties with BJP-led NDA late last year, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is contesting 32 seats, leaving five seats to DMDK and one each to Puthiya Tamilagam and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Polling for all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 19.