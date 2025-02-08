AIMIM fails to open account in Delhi elections

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), despite putting in its best effort failed to open its account in Delhi elections.

The party fielded two candidates, Shifa ur Rehman Khan from Okhla and Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad constituencies.

AIMIM failed in Delhi elections

The Mustafabad seat was won by BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht with a margin of 17578 votes. Mohan garnered 85215 votes defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan who secured 67637 votes and AIMIM’s Mohd Tahir Hussain received 33474 votes.

The seat was earlier won by AAP’s Haji Yunus and BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan in 2020 and 2015 respectively.

Hussain was a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor. He was arrested five years ago under the draconian Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act (UAPA) in connection with the infamous 2020 Delhi riots. He was recently granted parole by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Delhi elections.

AIMIM fielded Shifa ur Rehman Khan, the president of Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association, from the Okhla assembly constituency for the Delhi elections. While Amanthullah Khan got 88943 votes, BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary received 65304 and AIMIM candidate Shifa ur Rehman secured only 39558.

This is the third time in a row that Amanthullah Khan has won Okhla.

AIMIM tried best, left no stone unturned

AIMIM made sure no stone was left unturned for the Delhi Assembly elections. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi and Delhi election in charge and former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel campaigned ferociously via numerous public meetings, road corner meetings and paidal daura (campaign on foot) supported by social media outreach initiatives.

The party had planned to contest more seats but sources said it was confined to two – Mustafabad and Okhla – constituencies with a large number of Muslim population and better chances of winning.