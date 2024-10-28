AIMIM files court case against BJP’s Giriraj Singh over communal remarks

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders have taken legal action against Union Minister Giriraj Singh for his hate speech targeting Muslims during his recent yatra in Bihar.

The party filed a complaint in a Kishangaj court for his inflammatory remarks and for promoting violence against the Muslim community during the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Kishangaj. The action was taken after the Union Minister a notorious hate-monger yatra speech emerged on social media, sparking a significant backlash, especially from the Muslim community.

Engineer Aftab, general secretary of Bihar AIMIM, confirmed that a case was filed by the leaders of his party against Singh for his recent statements. “The complaint is related to the objectionable words he used during his speeches. He made provocative hate speeches during his yatra taken from Bhagalpur to Araria. He said many things about the region. He claimed that Hindus are not safe and are not able to live peacefully in the region. Bangladeshis have settled in the area,” said Aftab while speaking to Clarion India.

The complaint was filled by the party’s local leader Imtiaz Alam under the provisions of various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 196,197, 299, 302, 61(2), 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 298, 120(B) for objectionable statements made by Singh at Kishanganj on 22nd October.

While speaking to the media, another leader Shams Agaaz stated that he does not have any issue with Singh uniting Hindus but spreading misinformation among public, which can lead to serious consequence and are unacceptable.

“He wrongfully claimed that the houses of Hindus are vandalised and demolished by the Muslims in areas where they are fewer in number. He (Singh) said that a temple was demolished and Hindus were barred from praying. This is a provocative statement. Unity is a different thing but passing wrong and misleading information to the public is wrong. This is a criminal act,” Agaaz said.

Agaaz asserted that declaring any citizen of India a foreigner based on religion or caste is not justified it is a crime. “We also filed a case against him under this section,” he added.

Giriraj Singh’s hate speech

The Union Minister carried out the ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ in Kishanganj on October 22. While addressing the people, the BJP leader urged people to have a stockpile of “spears, swords and tridents” in their homes, which could be used as part of the worship of deities and for “self-defence”, reported news agency PTI.

The yatra passed through Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, and Ariaria, the districts which have a small proportion of Muslim pollution. The five-day yatra witnessed several cases of hate speech against Muslims particularly those living in Bihar. These statements made by Singh and Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh have sparked huge controversy.

While speaking at a rally, Singh said, “If you wish to live in Araria, you have to turn Hindu”, amid applause from audience. Singh represents a constituency where approximately 40% of the population is Muslim. In addition, he also called for Hindus to stand united, and he further urged unity among Hindus and said that caste would be secondary when it cones to community solidarity.

Instilling fear among the Hindu community Singh in his speech suggested to Hindus “If Muslims slap you once, you should slap him a hundred times. He further went on suggesting to take up arms to death with such “enemies”.