AIMIM gears up for Youmul Quran on last Friday of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Arrangements for the All India Majlis–e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) annual Youmul Quran program are in full swing. The event will be organized at the historic Mecca Masjid the coming Friday. AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi will be addressing a massive gathering at the Mecca Masjid after the ‘Namaz – e- Juma’.

AIMIM has been given permission by the Minorities Welfare Department to conduct the Youmul Quran program at Makkah Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan, March 28, wherein a huge congregation gathers to attend the ‘Namaz – e Juma’.

On Sunday, March 23, a meeting was held by the AIMIM general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri at the party headquarters in Darussalam. He was entrusted the task of keeping a watch on the events during the Jummatul Wida prayers and Youmul Quran program.

Also Read Sambhal violence: Shahi Jama Masjid committee chief arrested

All the party MLAs and MLAs will be taking care of different roads around the Charminar monuments and the Mecca Masjid will take care of the arrangements and coordinate with the police on security related issues.

Ahmed Pasha Quadri directed their non-Muslim corporators and leaders of the party to be present near the Bhagya Laxmi temple during the prayers while the woman Muslim corporators of the party were asked to accommodate themselves at Government Tibbi Hospital Charminar.