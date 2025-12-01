AIMIM general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri admitted to hospital

According to party sources, he complained of uneasiness, following which his family took him to Owaisi Hospital

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 8:09 pm IST
AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri
AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party general secretary and former MLA, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, was admitted to a private hospital after his health condition weakened on Sunday.

According to party sources, he complained of uneasiness, following which his family took him to Owaisi Hospital at Kanchanbagh. The doctors are monitoring his health condition, and close family members are at the hospital to extend emotional support to him.

He has been suffering from renal problems for the last two years and is taking the necessary treatment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Ahmed Pasha Quadri has been associated with the AIMIM party for several decades and served as MLA from 2004 to 2023.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2025 8:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button