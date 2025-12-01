AIMIM general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri admitted to hospital

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party general secretary and former MLA, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, was admitted to a private hospital after his health condition weakened on Sunday.

According to party sources, he complained of uneasiness, following which his family took him to Owaisi Hospital at Kanchanbagh. The doctors are monitoring his health condition, and close family members are at the hospital to extend emotional support to him.

He has been suffering from renal problems for the last two years and is taking the necessary treatment.

Ahmed Pasha Quadri has been associated with the AIMIM party for several decades and served as MLA from 2004 to 2023.