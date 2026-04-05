AIMIM leader taken into custody during GHMC demolition drive protest

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police took an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Sahil Akbar, into custody for allegedly protesting during the GHMC demolition drive near Mahboob Chowk market on April 4.

The Hussaini Alam police took an AIMIM leader Sahil Akbar into custody for allegedly protesting during the GHMC demolition drive near Mahboob Chowk market. He was forcefully bundled into a police patrol vehicle and shifted to an undisclosed place. pic.twitter.com/BwRPxLOAwC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 5, 2026

Akbar is in charge of the Ghansi Bazaar Division. He was forcefully bundled into a police patrol vehicle and shifted to an undisclosed place.

Also Read GHMC removes around 800 encroachments in a single day

The previous day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed 798 encroachments across Hyderabad, targeting footpaths and road margins.

Under the Charminar Zone, 52 encroachments were removed along the Laad Bazar-Puranapul Road stretch, with 17 permanent and 35 temporary structures.

This was met with stiff resistance from the locals and MIM party leaders.

Further details are awaited