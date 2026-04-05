AIMIM leader taken into custody during GHMC demolition drive protest

Sahil Akbar was forcefully bundled into a police patrol vehicle and shifted to an undisclosed place.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 4:18 pm IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 9:07 pm IST
AIMIM leader Sahil Akbar

Hyderabad: The Hussaini Alam police took an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, Sahil Akbar, into custody for allegedly protesting during the GHMC demolition drive near Mahboob Chowk market on April 4.

Akbar is in charge of the Ghansi Bazaar Division. He was forcefully bundled into a police patrol vehicle and shifted to an undisclosed place.

The previous day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed 798 encroachments across Hyderabad, targeting footpaths and road margins.

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Under the Charminar Zone, 52 encroachments were removed along the Laad Bazar-Puranapul Road stretch, with 17 permanent and 35 temporary structures.

This was met with stiff resistance from the locals and MIM party leaders.

Further details are awaited

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th April 2026 4:18 pm IST|   Updated: 5th April 2026 9:07 pm IST

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