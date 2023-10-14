AIMIM may drop Mumtaz Khan and Pasha Quadri in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is set to regain all its seats in Old City of Hyderabad, is contemplating to change two MLAs in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan are likely to be dropped while retaining others, it is reliably learned.

Pasha Quadri is being dropped since he is sick and on dialysis Mumtaz had a very long tenure.

The party, which has a friendly tie-up with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is finalising its candidates for the 2023 assembly polls, the schedule of which has been announced by the Election Commission of India.

While BRS was the first to announce the list of candidates barring four, Congress and BJP are grappling with names of candidates.

Asad Owaisi to take the call

AIMIM Party National president Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM Floor leader in the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, will take a call on the list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

AIMIM has seven MLAs in Hyderabad City. They are: Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) Jaffar Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura) and Mohd. Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura).

Sources said Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri will be replaced by former Hyderabad Mayor Mohd. Majid Hussain. Majid Hussain served as Hyderabad City Mayor in 2012 and presently GHMC corporator from Mehdipatnam.

In 2018, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri won the seat by defeating Sama Sunder Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi with a margin of 46,978 votes. Yakutpura Assembly constituency falls under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Regarding the Charminar Assembly constituency, the party plans to replace the present 75-year-old Mumtaz Ahmed Khan since he served six terms as MLA.

In 2018, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan won the seat by defeating T Uma Mahendra of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 32,586 votes.

Charminar Assembly constituency falls under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Mohd Ghouse of Indian National Congress (INC) came 3rd with 16,899 votes and TRS Mohd Salahuddin Lodhi got only 6,223.

Ex Protem Speaker, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan started his political journey with the Congress Party and joined AIMIM. He was MLA in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Asaduddin Owaisi is zeroing on for alternate candidate.

AIMIM has no competition in Old City

AIMIM is sure of winning all the sitting Assembly seats and may field some candidates in the State as promised by MIM leader and MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly recently.

However, party sources say MIM may be confined to Old City and existing seats.

There has been no competition for MIM in Old City of Hyderabad over the years. Though BJP and Congress give a fight, the winner is finally AIMIM because of majority minority’s votes who vote en masse in their constituencies to MIM.

Asad Owaisi, MLAs conduct Janata Darbar daily

In fact, AIMIM is a people’s party and its MP, MLAs, MLCs, Corporators, and other leaders are the most accessible to all sections of people, including Hindus in person and on the phone and address public grievances.

Asaduddin Owaisi conducts Janata Darbar daily at AIMIM headquarters Darussalam in Nampally of Hyderabad where people from all the assembly constituencies of AIMIM can meet their MP, MLAs and MLCs to redress their civic and other grievances.

Surprising it may sound that many Hindus take recommendation letters from party AIMIM MP, MLAs and MLCs for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.