AIMIM MLA alleges ‘special treatment’ to suspects in Hyderabad advocate murder case

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain staged a protest at the Abids police station on Sunday, May 24, accusing the police of giving ‘special treatment’ to two key suspects in the murder case of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

The two persons named by the MLA were Mehboob Alam Khan and his son Mujahid Alam Khan.

Threats to advocate

MS Farhan, son of Khaja Moizuddin, claimed that his father had received threats from Mehboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan on five different occasions in the past.

The threats were reportedly linked to issues related to Waqf property disputes.

Farhan also expressed suspicion over the involvement of Mehboob and Mujahid in the killing of his father.

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Murder of advocate

Moizuddin was killed near his residence in the Masab Tank area in the heart of the city.

According to the police, Khaja Moizuddin was getting into his car near his residence around 4:45 a.m. when a speeding SUV hit him from behind. The Scorpio sped away as the advocate was thrown onto the road and suffered grievous injuries. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was initially suspected to be a hit-and-run case, but following the complaint by the family and after scanning the CCTV footage, the police registered a case of murder with suspected links to cases relating to Waqf land.

The police believe that it was a well-planned attack, with the accused conducting a recce near the victim’s house for three days.

Moizuddin was a senior advocate practising in the High Court and City Civil Court for nearly 35 years.