AIMIM MLA leads dharna in Asifnagar, seeks liquor shop closure

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Asifnagar on Wednesday evening, May 14, after AIMIM Nampally, MLA Mohd Majid Hussain, staged a dharna in front of a liquor shop demanding its immediate closure.

A daily wage earner had died under suspicious circumstances at the Sri Chandra Wines located at Asifnagar three days ago. Trouble is brewing in the locality since the death of the man, with local people demanding that the liquor shop be closed immediately.

On Wednesday, Majid Hussain, along with the local people, reached the spot. The MLA pulled a chair and sat on a dharna in front of the liquor shop, demanding its indefinite closure as local people were facing a lot of problems due to the presence of the shop.

The police had a tough time pacifying the MLA to leave the place, as it would turn into a big issue and a law and order problem. The police closed down the liquor shop, and Majid Hussain left the place, asking the police not to allow the shop to reopen.