Auto driver dies in Rajendranagar; family alleges police brutality

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of police brutality, an auto driver, 35, died after being allegedly subjected to third-degree torture by Rajendranagar police on Tuesday evening, May 13.

The deceased Mohd Irfan, a resident of Gandipet, was having issues with his wife, Nahida, whom he had been married to for 12 years. Her family took Irfan to the Rajendranagar police station to resolve the issue at around 7:30 pm.

“At the police station, after counselling the couple, the police took Irfan to a room and beat him badly with rubber belts. We were standing outside the police station building, and our brother, unable to bear the thrashing, was shouting. We tried to get into the building, but a constable stopped us and sent us away,” alleged Mohd Sadiq, younger brother of Irfan.

After an hour, Irfan came out of the police station building and started vomiting on the stairs. He then collapsed on the ground. “A policeman came and told us nothing had happened to him and Irfan was alright. Not believing him, we took him to a private hospital, from where he was shifted to Osmania Hospital, where the doctors told us that he had passed away,” said Sadiq.

The family of Irfan held the Rajendranagar police responsible for the death of the man. “Do the police have any right to beat a person, that too in a matrimonial dispute. We demand action against the policemen who beat my brother. There are surveillance cameras inside the police station, and the Cyberabad commissioner should conduct an inquiry and take action against the policemen who are responsible,” the family members demanded.

The police, on the other hand, booked a case under 194 (suspicious death) of the BNSS Act and took a complaint from the wife of Irfan, stating that the man was maintaining an illegitimate relationship with a woman.

The Rajendranagar police remain tight-lipped over the incident.