AIMIM MLA raises concern over power cuts in Old City during Ramzan

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffar Hussian on Saturday, March 22 raised concern over constant power cuts in Hyderabad’s Old City areas during the holy month of Ramzan.

Posing a query to Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the Telangana Assembly, the Yakuthpura MLA said, “Following a thunderstorm in Old City last evening, there was a power cut. The taraweeh and tahajud prayers are offered till late at night during Ramzan. The government should take measures so that no inconvenience is caused.”

Hussain alleged the power was not restored in several areas of the Old City and New City until early morning on Saturday. “The Telangana minority department had promised to install a generator at the state-run mosque at the public gardens. However, the generator was taken away after the first ten days and it caused difficulty in offering prayers,” he claimed.

The AIMIM MLA alleged that electricity was not restored in certain parts of Hyderabad until noon. Hussian asked if the Telangana government is equipped to deal with power cuts during rains.

Responding to Hussain, Telangana culture and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao assured the government would resolve the issues and that such incidents would not occur in the future.