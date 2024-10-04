AIMIM seeks alliance with MVA for 28 seats: Imtiaz Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIMIM has approached the Congress and NCP (SP) seeking an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi to contest in 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies in the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

Former MP and party leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday, October 4 said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has sent a proposal to the presidents of the Congress and NCP (SP) for 28 seats.

Talking to the Marathi News Channel ABP Majha, Jaleel said, “We drafted a letter after consulting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and it has been sent to the Congress and NCP (SP). The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently became secular, and we know their stand on various issues.”

Also Read Hyderabad: AIMIM submits representation to MAUD over HYDRA demolitions

He questioned if the Congress and NCP (SP) could join hands with a party that has recently become secular, why can’t the AIMIM ally with the MVA?

“We have given a proposal for 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies, and we can give a good fight on these seats. We have told them (Congress and NCP (SP)) that if too many candidates are in the fray, then the BJP will benefit from it,” Jaleel said.

He added that the AIMIM has only listed the constituencies, and it can contest on fewer seats as well.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.