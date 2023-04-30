AIMIM to contest 432 corporator posts in UP

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is trying its luck on 10 seats in Lucknow and 432 corporator posts in Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM spokesperson Pawan Rao Ambedkar said, “We had also fought the local body elections in 2017. However, the results in Lucknow were not relatively good. But our party did well across the state then.”

Ambedkar said that his party has been raising civic issues like poor solid waste management (SWM), bad roads and traffic, street lighting in Lucknow and the state.

Talking about the challengers in the municipal elections, he said, “We do not see anyone as a contender as both the opposition and the ruling party are scared of our campaign. We are getting overwhelming support from all sections, including Hindus, Dalits, Muslims, and other sections,” he added.