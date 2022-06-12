AIMIM to contest Gujarat assembly elections

Kutch: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party will fight the assembly polls in Gujarat.

He stated that AIMIM has been preparing for the assembly polls since municipal polls in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat’s Bhuj, Owaisi said, “We will fight Gujarat Assembly elections with full strength. However, we have not decided on how many seats. I believe that Sabir Kabliwala (AIMIM Gujarat chief) will make the right decision in this regard.”

The Hyderabad MP said that he has come to Gujarat with the intention to strengthen the party. “Our candidate will also stand from Bhuj,” he said. Notably, Gujarat will go for assembly polls this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party is keeping its hopes alive following the result in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, in which the BJP won 93 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party won 27, while the Congress earned nil seats.

Owaisi also lashed out at the Centre over the communal clashes that took place in Ranchi.

He said, “It’s imperative for democracy to ensure that there is no violence and it’s the government’s duty to stop it. There was firing on people in Ranchi. This shouldn’t have happened. An FIR has been filed against Nupur Sharma for such comments and the law will take its own course. We don’t need her apology.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged everyone in his state to stay away from agitations amid clashes in the capital city of Ranchi over recent controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. Owing to the violence in some parts of Ranchi, the district administration imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Notably, a controversy erupted in the first week of June over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, the Central government reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.