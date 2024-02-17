AIMIM to field more candidates from Bihar’s Seemanchal: Owaisi on LS polls

Kishanganj: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to field more candidates from the Seemanchal region of Bihar in the upcoming general elections, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday.

The AIMIM is also planning to field candidates in two or three seats in Jharkhand in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“We are planning to field candidates on more parliamentary seats from the Seemanchal region of Bihar in the coming Lok Sabha polls. In the last Lok Sabha polls, we contested one seat only in this region and that was Kishanganj”, Owaisi told reporters here.

“This time apart from Kishanganj we are planning to field our candidates on three more seats. The final decision will be taken very soon. Besides, I met a delegation of our party leaders from Jharkhand also we are also considering to field our candidates on two three seats in the tribal state also in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”, said the AIMIM chief, who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region of Bihar, which has a high concentration of Muslims.

The Seeemanchal region comprises four northeastern districts of Bihar Purnia, Araria, Kishnaganj and Katihar.

Speaking about the proposed Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Kishanganj, Owaisi, said, “The AMU campus in Kishanganj is still a non-starter the BJP-led Central government and the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government are responsible for this. Administrative as well as technical hurdles in the construction of AMU campus in Kishanganj can easily be resolved, if both Central and state governments take the matter seriously”.

“The construction work of AMU campus in Kishanganj started during the UPA regime and… stopped the work. Since then no efforts were made by the authorities concerned to pursue the matter”, said the Hyderabad MP.

Addressing a public meeting in Kishanganj on Friday, the AIMIM chief alleged that “communalism is on the rise in the country ever since PM Modi’s ascent to power and Muslims were being deprived of their due share in politics”.

“Communalism is on the rise. Narendra Modi has driven Muslim minorities away from politics,” Owaisi had claimed.