AIMIM workers injured in attack at Hyderabad’s Shastripuram

It is suspected the attackers were under the influence of ganja and attacked the local leaders of AIMIM due to some grudge.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2026 1:37 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Three local AIMIM workers of Shastripuram suffered injuries when a group of persons suspected to be under the influence of ganja attacked them on the night of Tuesday, February 17.

The incident took place around midnight at Shastripuram when the men Mohd Khadeer, Mohd Khaleel, and Mohd Altaf were standing near the house when suddenly a group of five to six persons came and punched them in the face. Khadeer suffered bleeding injuries on the face. All the three persons were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The Mailardevpally police came to the spot and conducted enquiries. It is suspected the attackers were under the influence of ganja and attacked the local leaders of AIMIM due to some grudge. A case is booked.

Sources said after the attack on AIMIM leaders, some people gathered and caught hold of some individuals and attacked them brutally. Also, three bikes were damaged.

