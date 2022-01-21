AIMMM writes to Ambani over ‘hate campaigns’ against Muslims on News 18

New Delhi: All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) in an open letter addressed to the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday, raised its concerns over debates on the Reliance owned News 18, around the Hindu-Muslim binary.

In the letter, AIMMM president, Navaid Hamid stated that the debate shows which are full of false and misleading narratives are aimed to create an atmosphere of hatred against Muslims.

“These are not normal debates with political, cultural, or social connotations but sadly are blended in poisonous anti-Muslim agenda,” the letter states.

Stating that “patriotic Indians” who have a sincere desire for a peaceful co-existence of different communities in “our nation” would never support such campaigns, the letter mentioned that News18 India is running a debate show ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge’, that crosses all “limits of impartial journalism violating journalistic ethics and are full of distortions, prejudices, hatred and ill will against the Muslim community”.

Highlighting the results of such a campaign, Mushawarat mentioned that unless some corrective steps are taken, the consequence will lead to a major communal flare-up.

Given the hate propelled by some media outlets @Mushawarat1 is compelled to write to their bosses starting from Mr. #MukeshAmbani, owner of @News18India. pic.twitter.com/XNyyQrBuFj — Navaid Hamid نوید حامد (@navaidhamid) January 20, 2022

Anti-Muslim campaigns

In the last few years, many anti-Muslim campaigns have taken place in the name of debates. After the outbreak of the pandemic, under the pretext of criticizing Tablighi Jamat, several media outlets spread hatred against Muslims.

As a result of such a campaign, Muslims were seen as the community responsible for the spread of the first wave of the pandemic in India. Later another channel started spreading hatred by running a show named ‘UPSC Jihad’ raising questions over the rising number of Muslims clearing the UPSC civil service examination.

The evident lack of journalistic ethics in various media outlets needs to be corrected on a priority basis.