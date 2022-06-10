AIMPLB asks Muslim scholars, Maulvis not to appear on TV debates

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday requested Muslim scholars and Maulvis not to participate in TV channel debates where anchors intend to insult and belittle Islam and Muslims.

In a statement, the AIMPLB said, “by participating in programs, they are not able to do any service to Islam and Muslims, but indirectly insult and ridicule Islam and Muslims.”

AIMPLB has appealed to Muslim Scholars/Ulemas(Maulvis) not to participate in TV Channel debates. pic.twitter.com/GozUQ5T0Tb — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) June 10, 2022

These channels also want to include a Muslim face in their debates to prove their neutrality, AIMPLB said. “Our scholars fall prey to this conspiracy out of ignorance.”

“If we boycott these programs and channels, it will not only reduce their TRP but they will also fail in their objective,” they added.

Also Read AIMPLB seeks strict punishment for ex-BJP members for remarks against Prophet

Muslim scholars appearing on TV debates to fan flames of communal disharmony was brought into the light by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who also first posted about objectionable language being used on TV debates by now ex-spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma.

The AIMPLB previously sought stricter punishment for Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who made objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad.