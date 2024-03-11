AIMPLB tells Muslims to maintain calm after Centre’s CAA notification

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has appealed to the Muslims across the country to maintain calm as the Centre notified implementation of the the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, AIMPLB’s executive member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali stressed the need to remain calm. “We have come to know that this notification has been issued and my appeal to all the community members is that we all should maintain peace. We will issue a statement after our legal committee studies the full notification,” he said.

With the Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government announced the notification to implement CAA four years after it was passed in both houses of the Parliament.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president’s assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. The law could not come into effect as rules had not been notified till now.

Since 2020, the Home Ministry has been taking extensions at regular intervals from the parliamentary committee for framing the rules.