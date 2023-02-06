AIMPLB’s approval not required to implement UCC: UP Dy CM

New Delhi: Strongly criticizing the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) announcement of a struggle against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the UCC has been part of the BJP’s main agenda and Parliament did not need to take the approval of the Muslim body to implement it.

He said that the people of India had given a mandate to the saffron party for the UCC.

On Asaduddin Owaisi’s protest, Maurya said that the former had a habit of protesting.

Talking to the media in the Parliament House complex on Monday, the Deputy CM said that the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and implementation of the UCC have been part of the BJP’s agenda.

He said that the temple is being built, Article 370 had been revoked and the remaining work (UCC implementation) would be completed on time.

Speaking on the action being taken against the burning of Ramcharitmanas’ copies in Lucknow, Maurya said that the law is taking its own course and the culprits will not be spared.

Maurya, while refusing to comment on the uproar over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech, said that it was not proper for him to comment on the matter as Bhagwat’s words are considered as guidance.