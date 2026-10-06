AIMWA conference in Mumbai brings together teachers, women from across India

Bhopal: The All India Muslim Women Association (AIMWA) organised a two-day conference in Mumbai on 26 and 27 September, 2026, bringing together teachers, educationists, girls, and women from different parts of India to deliberate on education, character building, emotional well-being, women’s empowerment, and the challenges facing the next generation.

According to a press release issued by AIMWA, the two-day conference concluded with a renewed emphasis on education, character building, responsible teaching, women’s empowerment and collective community responsibility.

The gathering brought together participants from different backgrounds and regions and provided a platform for meaningful discussion on strengthening education, supporting teachers, empowering women and preparing the younger generation for the future.

The conference was organised around the broader message that teachers are influencers of a brighter future, with education, character building and value-based upbringing at the centre of the discussions.

The need for a Milli Educational Policy and an All India Muslim Education Board was also highlighted as part of efforts to address educational challenges.

The conference ended with a call for sustained educational efforts and greater collective responsibility towards building stronger communities and brighter generations.

The first day was dedicated exclusively to teachers and witnessed the participation of more than 600 teachers and educationists from different parts of the country. Delegates attended from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhiwandi, Kolkata, Midnapore, Nellore, Pune, Bhopal and several other parts of India. The conference focused on the changing educational environment and the expanding responsibilities of teachers in shaping children, families and society.

The conference began with Waheeda Sayyid, convenor, and Adv. Farhana Shah, who welcomed the participants and explained the objectives of the conference.

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Mrs. Waheeda Sayyid told the delegates that every person present was an asset to the community and that their participation was a sign that they had been chosen for an important service to the community.

She emphasised that teaching is not merely a job or profession but can be an act of worship, as teachers impact lives and influence children in shaping a brighter future. She encouraged the participants to recognise the responsibility that comes with the teaching profession and to contribute meaningfully to the community.

Sobia Lule on character before curriculum

The conference then moved to an educational session by Sobia Lule, an educationist from Pune, who spoke about the role and responsibility of teachers.

Lule highlighted the importance of continuously improving and updating professional knowledge. She discussed the changing role of teachers and the challenges faced by teachers, students and parents. She covered workload and management, emotional and mental stress among educators and the importance of maintaining loyalty towards educational institutions.

The need to protect children from exploitation and harassment was also emphasised, along with the importance of learning from past mistakes and continuously improving educational practices.

Presidential Address

The conference was presided over by Dr. Asma Zehra, president, AIMWA, who stressed that education has the power to change the future of generations.

In her address, Dr Asma Zehra said teachers’ responsibility extends far beyond the classroom. Teachers play a crucial role in shaping children’s character, confidence, values, and future outlook.

She observed that the Muslim community is presently at a crossroads, with a significant percentage of youth facing illiteracy and the community confronting challenges related to the availability of primary and higher schools, shortage of qualified and trained teachers, inadequate infrastructure and changing government policies.

She emphasised that a huge responsibility rests on the educational class and intellectuals. Teachers, principals, management and educators must work in coordination and cooperation with parents and society to bring children into schools and ensure quality and standard education. She highlighted several concerns facing the educational sector, she stated.

Dr. Asma Zehra also laid emphasis on “Education for All”, along with various schemes and initiatives intended to increase enrolment and reduce dropout rates. She also highlighted concerns over increasing educational backwardness, illiteracy, poverty, economic difficulties and marginalisation within the Muslim community.

Challenges Faced by working Muslim Women

The discussions also touched upon challenges faced by Muslim women at workplaces, particularly in relation to Hijaab and cultural identity.

Participants discussed the difficulties created by cultural and social pressures and emphasised the need to unite and seek practical solutions to these challenges.

The speakers observed that education has, in many areas, moved from being viewed primarily as a service sector towards a more commercial and business-oriented field, creating additional challenges for poor and marginalised sections seeking access to education.

Panel discussion

A panel discussion brought together more than 25 educationists, teachers and principals to deliberate on the role of teachers and the challenges facing the education sector.

The panel discussed the importance of professional development and continuously updating teachers’ knowledge and skills. It also examined challenges faced by children, students and parents, including workload, management-related pressures and emotional and mental stress.

Connecting with the new generation

Mamdooha Majid, vice president, AIMWA, spoke about the importance of connecting with the new generation. She emphasised that age is not a barrier and that passion and commitment to meaningful community service are what matter.

She encouraged teachers to take responsibility for their respective localities and to serve their communities. She also highlighted the role of teachers in impacting lives and influencing children to build a brighter future.

Meanwhile, the second day, Sunday, 27 September 2026, was divided into dedicated sessions for girls and women. The morning session was exclusively for girls, with more than 500 girls participating. The discussions focused on issues relevant to young women, including education, identity & purpose, character development, emotional well-being, responsible use of social media, confidence-building, preparation for future roles in society.

The session encouraged girls to develop confidence, character and a sense of responsibility while preparing themselves for meaningful roles in their families and society.

A panel discussion on “Challenges Our Youth Face Today” further provided an opportunity for young participants to reflect on contemporary challenges and discuss possible responses.

The discussions addressed parenting, Social Media Aadaab, mental health solutions in Islam, family responsibilities, and the role of women in education and social reform.

The session also highlighted AIMWA’s programmes and its efforts towards women’s empowerment and community development.