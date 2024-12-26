Ain Dubai, world’s largest, tallest observation wheel, reopens after 2 yrs

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel—‘Ain Dubai’ (Dubai Eye)—on Thursday, December 26, officially reopened its doors to the public.

Located on Bluewaters Island, the Ain Dubai had a soft launch reopening on Wednesday, December 25.

The observation wheel, which opened in October 2021, was closed in March 2022 for “enhancement works.” The reopening has been postponed indefinitely since then.

The wheel is twice the height of the London Eye and was constructed using 11,000 tons of steel, twice used in the Eiffel Tower. It will take visitors up to 250 meters to see the stunning Dubai skyline.

It has 48 cabins and can accommodate up to 1,750 passengers on a single voyage. Each ride lasts about 38 minutes and provides a 360-degree panorama over the Dubai city.

Ain Dubai is open from 12 pm to 9 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays and 11 am to 9 pm on weekends, but is closed on Mondays. Bookings are currently available for the next two weeks.

Ticket details for Ain Dubai:

Ain Dubai views: Dirham 145

Ain Dubai views plus: Dirham 195

Ain Dubai premium: Dirham 265

Ain Dubai VIP: Dirham 1,260

Tickets can be purchased online at the Ain Dubai website.