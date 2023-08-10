Why did ‘Ain Dubai’ world’s largest wheel mysteriously stop spinning?

Abu Dhabi: It’s been more than a year since the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – ‘Ain Dubai’ (Dubai Eye) stopped spinning and is just a mere hologram displaying light shows only at night.

Ain Dubai first opened in October 2021, however soon after it closed for a month in March 2022 for periodic enhancements. The reopening has been postponed indefinitely.

A message posted on the Ain Dubai website said that the attraction will be “closed until further notice as we continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months.”

“Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made. In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we reopen Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe,” the update read.

However, employees at the restaurants, shops and cafes around Ain Dubai remain sceptical about the reopening of the wheel.

“Last year they promised us that in winter it will be open, even now, they are saying that in (the coming) winter it will be open again,” said one employee while talking to AFP.

“But we’re not sure… it will,” he added while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ain Dubai

Located on Bluewaters Island, the Ain Dubai is twice the height of the London Eye. It will take visitors up to 250 meters to see the stunning Dubai skyline.

The Dubai Department of Tourism claims that each of its legs is 15 London buses long.

With an air-conditioned 48-passenger cabin, it can carry 1,750 passengers in one flight.

11,000 tons of steel were used in its construction – twice used in the Eiffel Tower.

Ticket prices for the 38-minute ride ranged from Dirhams 100 to Dirhams 4,700 dirhams. Deluxe tickets and private cabins were also offered.

This masterpiece of engineering features a unique view of the emirate that was launched in 2013 with investments amounting to Dirhams six billion.