Air Conditioners installed at pilgrim camps for Haj 2022

The Kidana Company representing the Royal Commission of Makkah City and the Holy sites has installed air conditioners along with insulating machines in the pilgrim camps ahead of Haj 2022.

The company, which is also the executive body of the commission has begun the first phase of the installation works, reported the Saudi Gazette.

The select pilgrim camps will be utilized during the annual pilgrimage this year. As part of development works during the first phase, the company will emphasise heat-insulating gypsum screens on the camps’ facades, paving the entrances and corridors within the camps.

The authorities also plan to develop modern kitchens equipped with technology to meet the rising demands as the number of pilgrims increases. The executive body will also develop modern toilets to suit the requirements of the pilgrims.