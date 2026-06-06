Air Force to deliver papers to Telangana for NEET 2026 on June 21

Hyderabad: For the first time the Indian Air Force is being roped in, to transport the question papers for the rescheduled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate (UG) 2026 scheduled to be held on June 21.

The earlier NEET UG 2026 that was held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12, after a large-scale paper leak was exposed spanning states across the country. Stressed over the paper leak, at least 6 well-performing candidates died by suicide.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which held a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, June 6, has demanded the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the NEET 2026 paper leak and the irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a video conference with all the district collectors and reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the exam at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, June 6.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh informed the meeting that enhanced security protocols were being implemented for the rescheduled NEET UG 2026.

He said the transportation of the question papers for the rescheduled exam reflected the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process.

Addressing the collectors, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of ensuring foolproof arrangements for the successful conduct of the NEET examination. He directed district administrations to work in close coordination with all the departments concerned, and ensure that candidates were provided a hassle-free environment on the examination day.

Principal Secretary for Health Christina Z Chongthu briefed the attendees on the preparations currently underway for the examination. She informed that around 72,956 students are expected to appear for the NEET examination across 208 examination centres located in 24 cities throughout the state.

“Necessary arrangements for infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply, drinking water and other essential facilities were being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination,” she said.

Emphasising the need for close coordination between the police department and district administrations, Additional Director General of Police Mahesh Bhagwat directed police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at all the examination centres, and to maintain constant vigilance.

He cautioned the officials against rumour mongering and misinformation, and advised them to actively monitor and utilise social media platforms to promptly address any false information that may affect the conduct of the examination.

His directions came after rumours were being spread on social media platforms that the question papers for even the rescheduled NEET UG 2026 have been leaked. The NTA has refuted the false claims.

CS asks collectors to speed up paddy procurement

The review meeting also focused on paddy procurement operations across the state and preparations for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visits to various districts over the next few days.

The Chief Secretary directed the collectors to remain on high alert over the next few days in view of forecasts predicting rainfall in several parts of the state. He instructed the district officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to protect the harvested paddy and expedite procurement in areas where stocks were yet to be lifted after procurement.

Collectors were asked to closely monitor the procurement centres and ensure that farmers didn’t face any inconvenience.