Air India aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport

Airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

Published: 21st July 2025 1:52 pm IST
Air India A350-900 Airbus
Representative Image

Mumbai: An Air India plane from Kochi overshot the runway at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

“Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the situation.

“The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

