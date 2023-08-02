Air India appoints Manish Uppal as head of flight operations

In his new role, he will be reporting to the Chief of Operations

Published: 2nd August 2023
New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India has appointed Manish Uppal as Head of Flight Operations.

According to an announcement issued on Tuesday, Uppal, who is currently the Head of Operations at Air Asia India, will assume the role of Head of Flight Operations (Designate) at Air India Limited with immediate effect.

“In his new role, he will be reporting to the Chief of Operations, Capt. R S Sandhu,” the statement said.

“Manish is a trained airline transport pilot with over 19 years of experience in training fleets, piloting commercial flights, and managing airline operations. He is a DGCA approved TRI (A) and Designated Examiner on A 320,” it said.

As per Air India, he has held various leadership positions in airline operations in his previous airlines and was part of the start-up team of AirAsia India (which marked the return of Tata Group into aviation).

