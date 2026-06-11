Air India crash anniversary: Staff to observe 2-min silence on Friday

New Delhi: Air India staff will observe a two-minute silence at their workstations on Friday as a mark of respect for those who passed away in the fatal crash of its plane on June 12 last year.

“Employees may observe this moment at their workstations; those at airport check-in counters or engaged in essential ground or flight duties may continue their responsibilities as required,” the airline said in an e-mail to the staff.

The two-minute silence will be observed from 1:39 pm to 1:41 pm (IST).

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 or Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB en route to London Gatwick crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

One passenger survived while all 12 crew members died in the accident that happened during the initial climb. Among the passengers who died were citizens from the UK, Portugal, and Canada.

Staff will also pay their respects to the departed souls at the designated areas at the airline’s headquarters, training academy, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports on Friday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the incident and an interim report or an update is expected soon.