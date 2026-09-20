Air India crash: FIP urges Boeing 787 electrical systems probe

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked the probe agency AAIB to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of electrical system evidence related to Boeing 787 planes during its investigation into the Air India aircraft crash that killed 260 people in June last year.

The pilots’ body, in its letter dated September 18, also said that a “detailed and comprehensive” examination of all electrical and electronically controlled systems should form an important component of the ongoing investigation, given the concerns previously raised regarding electrical system reliability and the central role played by electrical architecture in the B787 design philosophy.

The letter comes in the wake of the US-based Foundation of Aviation Safety reportedly questioning India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on why it has not issued interim safety recommendations for the B787 fleet despite “holding evidence of chronic system failure” on the aircraft involved in the crash in Ahmedabad in June last year.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8, or Dreamliner, with registration VT-ANB, en route to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

A lone passenger survived, while all 12 crew members died in the AI171 accident that happened during the initial climb.

Among the passengers who died were citizens from India, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

VT-ANB aircraft was operating flight AI171.

According to FIP, the Boeing 787 plane’s advanced electrical architecture warrants particularly careful scrutiny of all available technical evidence relating to electrical generation, power distribution, avionics integration, data-network performance, software functionality and system reliability.

The grouping has suggested AAIB to conduct a “comprehensive evaluation of Boeing 787 electrical system evidence, consideration of technical data submitted by the Foundation for Aviation Safety and issuance of appropriate safety recommendations in the AI171 accident investigation”.

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Last month, FAS sent a letter to AAIB regarding the probe into the AI171 crash and mentioned “hundreds of official non-public documents about the VT-ANB aircraft” that were provided to it through the UK AAIB.

“These documents explicitly detail chronic, systemic aircraft failures involving the aeroplane’s electrical, electronic, and/or flight computer systems,” FAS said, adding that the data was relevant to determining the potential of the AI171 crash.

Manufactured in 2013, the VT-ANB aircraft, powered by GE engines, had flown 41,868 hours and its Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) was valid till May 23, 2026.

In its interim statement on the AI171 crash probe, AAIB on June 12 said significant progress has been made and that the final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.

Without providing specific details about the probe status or findings so far, AAIB had also said the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident over the last year.