Air India Express flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

New Delhi: An Air India Express Dubai-Amritsar flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Karachi on Saturday, due to a sudden medical emergency on board, the airline said.

According to an Air India Express spokesperson, the incident occurred when a passenger on board the Dubai-Amritsar flight experienced a severe medical complication during the journey.

“A guest on board our Dubai-Amritsar flight had a sudden medical complication inflight, and the crew opted to divert to Karachi, given that it was the closest location to provide immediate medical assistance,” said the spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Dubai at 8.51 a.m (local time) and landed in Karachi at 12.30 p.m local time.

“The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered required medication and after medical assessment the pax was cleared to fly by the airport medical team,” said the spokesperson.

The flight departed from Karachi at 2.30 p.m local time for Amritsar.

