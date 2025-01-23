Air India express hikes free baggage allowance for India-Middle East flights

Air India Express released new details on Tuesday, January 21, announcing significant updates including an increase in free check-in baggage allowance for passengers on international flights to the Middle East and Singapore.

Passengers on international travel can now take up to 30 kg of check-in baggage but must stay within 7 kg of carry-on luggage. Parents travelling with infants are offered an extra 10 kg check-in allowance, bringing their total to 47 kg.

Through Xpress Biz service, business passengers can take their 40 kg extra baggage, alongside priority services and premium seating.

Expanding regional connections

Air India Express operates 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East to serve 19 Indian cities and 13 regional destinations.

Additionally, the airline operates 26 flights each week connecting Singapore to Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli to reinforce its strong regional network.

Flexible travel options

More interestingly, the airline introduced Xpress Lite as an affordable fare option for passengers travelling without check-in baggage. This includes allowing travellers to bring up to 3 kg of personal items in their baggage.

With Xpress Lite, passengers can bring up to 15 kg on domestic flights and 20 kg on international flights. Travelers requiring additional baggage can pre-book at discounted rates.

Notably, passengers who travel with musical instruments can take their items into the cabin on Air India Express flights when they fit size requirements or choose checked bag options for bigger instruments.

Passengers with Xpress Biz can now enjoy upgraded seating space, first-class check-in procedures, delicious hot meals, and expanded baggage allowances.

Growing fleet and network

By the end of the financial year, the airline plans to add 10 aircraft to its fleet which currently includes 90 aircraft made up of 61 Boeing 737s and 29 Airbus A320s. The airline serves more than 50 destinations globally and increased service to Bangkok, Phuket, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Ras al-Khaimah.

Air India Express makes these updates according to their strong dedication to helping passengers travel better. Through more flights and added benefits airlines strengthen their role as the top airline in regional air travel.