Saudi Arabia introduces national policy to eliminate forced labour

In a historic move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced the introduction of a National Policy aimed at eliminating forced labour.

The policy seeks to foster a safe and fair working environment for all individuals, reaffirming Kingdom’s commitment to international human rights standards.

With this initiative, Saudi Arabia becomes the first Arab country to introduce a comprehensive national framework to combat forced labour.

The Kingdom has also made strides in aligning with global standards, having been the first Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country to ratify the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention.

The National Policy takes a holistic approach to tackling forced labour, focusing on prevention, protection, and victim support. It emphasizes enhancing national, regional, and international coordination to strengthen the fight against forced labour.

Sattam Alharbi, Deputy Minister for Control and Development of the Work Environment, stated, “The introduction of the National Policy for the Elimination of Forced Labour is a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia. It underscores our collective commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all those living and working in our country, with their rights fully protected.”

“The policy builds upon our ongoing efforts to safeguard workers’ rights, in collaboration with both global and local partners,” Alharbi added.

The national policy also includes victim-focused initiatives that will enhance care, support and access to justice. It will support the implementation of measures to provide legal, social and economic support for forced labour victims, aiding their recovery and protecting against the risk of re-victimization.

As part of the broader effort, Saudi Arabia will continue working with international bodies, including the ILO, to further improve the work environment in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.