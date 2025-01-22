Saudi Arabia expands ‘Professional Verification’ service to 160 countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has successfully completed the final phase of its ‘Professional Verification’ service, expanding its reach to 160 labor-exporting countries.

This initiative is part of the broader ‘Professional Accreditation’ program, designed to enhance the skill levels of expatriate workers entering Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The main goal of this program is to ensure that workers entering the Saudi labor market have the necessary qualifications and skills. Before arriving, workers’ academic and practical expertise are verified, making sure they match the needs of the Saudi job market.

The program focuses on highly skilled professions, using standards like the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations and the Saudi Unified Classification of Educational Levels and Specializations. The process is automated and easy to use, offering quick services through a single platform.

So far, the initiative has included 1,007 professions, mainly in groups 1-3 under the Saudi Unified Classification of Professions. This includes jobs in engineering and healthcare, with support from relevant government agencies.

By implementing this service, the ministry aims to improve job quality, regulate the labor market, and increase productivity in the workforce.